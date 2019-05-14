Seniors Adam Bryan & Jolie Baker

By Pat VerSteeg — This past Tuesday Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ honored the CHS March and April Students of the Month, Adam Bryson and Jolie Baker. Superintendent Robert Trammell, prior to introducing the honorees noted the end of school activities including the Awards Assembly slated for next week, and proudly announced the graduation of 26 seniors “who we hope are prepared and ready to take on the world!”He also noted that the State Superintendent’s office was considering a 165-day school year, which makes little difference to Cheyenne Schools in as much as, “our school year is already 171 days.” He expressed hope that a $1200 teacher pay raise would be a line item disbursement which would help Cheyenne Schools as opposed to being funded through the “formula.”