By Pat VerSteeg — This past week the CHS January Student of the Month, Ashley Tracy, was honored at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’. CHS Principal Whitney Moore introduced Ashley by saying, “Ashley came to us last year and I am so proud of her. She came from a homeschool background and while at CHS has just jumped in and has gotten so involved and has set such a good example for our student body.”

