CHS Ag Teacher Bailey Kleiwer Speaks at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’

By Pat VerSteeg — This past week CHS Ag teacher Bailey Kliewer (pronounced like Cleaver) and four of her FFA students brought the program at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’. The students were FFA President Andrea Maddux, Treasurer Leah Sander, Vice-President Hadley Smith, and FFA Member Sidney Bottom. Also on hand was CHS Principal, Whitney Moore.