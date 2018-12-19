Cheyenne Elementary students preformed the play Christmas at the O.K. Corral last Tuesday. Cast members, standing: Kimberlyn Denney, Tate Barfield, Caylee Frederking, Jailee Counts. Seated on hay bale: Alister Stephens & Kynli Carlson and front: Easton Watson, Cooper Conway, Amari Diaz and Kadence Bentley. Photo by Lia Hillman
