SINGING…Six Cheyenne Vocal Music Students attended All-State Choral Camp at Oklahoma Baptist University last week. This will give the students a head start on their journey to becoming All-State Choir members. Pictured, back: Taylor Choate and Dixie Boyce Smith; middle: Ashlyn Robinson & Destiny Green and front: Tack Hammer and Jazzman Miller. (photo provided)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us