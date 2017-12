Cheyenne Speech Students Compete at Arnett

In the first qualifying speech contest of the season for the Cheyenne speech students, they came away with huge successes. Saturday, Mrs. Watson, Cheyenne Speech and Drama Director, took five students to Arnett to compete in a Class 3A qualifying speech contest. Among the students were, Halie Sanderford, Taylor Choate, Ashley Tracy, Callee Lester and Hailey Ramos.