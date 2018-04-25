Cheyenne Speech and Drama holds 3rd Annual Dessert Show

Back: Ashley Tracy, Callee Lester, Adam Bryson, Charlie Warren, Preslie Parkhurst, Alie Parkhurst, Angel Bellows, Dee Bellows, Brandon Blackketter. Front: Amber Little, Jacie Scott, Ashton Cockrell, Faith Bryan.
The third annual dessert show that was hosted by Mrs. Watson and the Cheyenne Speech and Drama Department was a great success. There were sixteen students in attendance and six of those students performed the speeches that they have been working on all year.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments