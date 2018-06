Cheyenne School Welcomes New Instructors

Cheyenne Public Schools Superintendent, Mr. Robert Trammell has announced several new instructors. They include Hayli Miller, FFA Advisor; Trey Simms, Math & Head Baseball coach; Brooke Simms, Language Arts; Hannah Fox, Science; Jodi Yokum, Elementary; and Jay Kitchens, Technology and Assistant Basketball coach. Watch for their upcoming bios.