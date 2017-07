Cheyenne Pre-Kindergarten Parent’s Meeting

Cheyenne Elementary School will hold a Pre-Kindergarten Parents Only Meeting on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Elementary School Media Center. Enter at double doors on north side of building, located by flag pole in circle drive. If you have not pre-enrolled your child for the 2017-2018 school year, please feel free to come to this event so we may include your child in our classroom setup.