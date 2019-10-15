Cheyenne High School students held their annual Community Service Day last Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Some of the students helped clean at The Rook Theater. They moved the theater seats and cleaned them, washed windows, and swept and mopped the entire theater. Other students helped switch out seasons at the Clothes Closet, cleaned windows downtown, mowed and weed-eated yards around town, painted at the ballfields, cleaned up at the park and worked at the Washita Battlefield NHS painting and cleaning up on the trails. Students helping are pictured at the Rook Theater.

