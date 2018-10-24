The Cheyenne FFA Shooting Sports team competed in their first ever competition in Altus at the district shoot on October 11, 2018. The team did well for their first competition of this type and shooting pattern. This contest in put on by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.
