Cheyenne Education Foundation Recognizes Student Achievement with “Gold Card” Awards The Cheyenne Educational Foundation (CEF) continues to honor our students for academic achievement. On Friday, August 18th, the CEF presented 50 “Gold Card” Awards to encourage, recognize and reward academic excellence to students in grades 3-8th.

The emphasis on good grades starts in third grade, where every student on either the Superintendent’s (all A’s) or Principal’s (A’s and B’s) 9 week Honor Rolls receives a “Gold Card”. The cards are issued every nine weeks to students, which enables them to receive discounts or free gift at local businesses. This two-part program is designed to encourage academic excellence with public recognition of achievement as well as concrete rewards. In addition, by involving our local business community in a very visible way, the importance of education is reinforced to the students at Cheyenne schools.

The CEF would like to recognize and thank the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and these local businesses for the continued support and success to this program: Becky’s Place, Cheyenne Abstract, Cheyenne Animal Hospital, Cheyenne Drug, Cheyenne Floral, Cheyenne Insurance, Cheyenne Lumber, Cheyenne Star, Cheyenne Cellular, Cheyenne Tag Agency, The Twisted Pearl Salon, Fabulous Fabrics, Farm Bureau, Farmer’s Supply, Tom Goodwin Atty., Moi Taquiner, Jerry’s Truck Stop, Johnny Mac’s, Las Casueles, Martin’s Trading Post, Santa Fe Salon, Smith Ag, Upper Washita Conservation District, U.S. Forest Service, & the Washita Battlefield NHS. Including Dobson Telephone Company & Security State Bank.

If your local business or corporation is not participating in the “Gold Card Awards” Program, please message the Cheyenne Educational Foundation at Cheyenne.ed.foundation@ gmail.com. The CEF is always welcome to new sponsorships to our projects.

The CEF continues its mission to encourage academic excellence through support to the educational system at Cheyenne Public Schools. As always, CEF is grateful to our committed donors. If you would like to contribute, your tax-deductible donation may be mailed to the Cheyenne Educational Foundation, P.O Box 142 Cheyenne, OK 73628.

Any and all assistance you can give to this worthy cause is greatly appreciated. Donations are accepted year round for our projects and will help in the coming years.