The Cheyenne Educational Foundation (CEF) continues to honor our students for academic achievement. On Friday, August 24, 2017, the CEF presented thirty- three “Excellence in Education” (Gold Card) Awards to students who were on the honor rolls the last nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year. These cards are awarded in the fall in part because honor rolls are not finalized until after the last day of school in the spring but also to encourage students to make good grades a priority at the start of the new school year.

