The Cheyenne Class of 1971 met Saturday, July 14, 2018 in the home of Nany Roark Cook. Those attending were, back row, l-r: Nancy Roark Cook, Larry Downs, Sheri Bodey Allen, Manuel Young, Jim Davis, Mark McDaniel, Ken Sprowls, Charles Metscher; front row, l-r: Warren Newell, Linda Davis Jenkins, Darla Jones Calvert, Juhretta Calvert Roark, Nyla Young Coogle, and Cindy Grant Atha. (Photo provided)
