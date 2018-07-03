Cheyenne Bears T-Ball Team

The Cheyenne Bears T-Ball Team played in the Kids Inc. Draft League in Elk City. They

ended their season with a 7-5 record. Pictured, front: Charles Kenner, Jay Beavin, Jaxon Kenner, Judd Rowlan, Mason Orgain. Middle: Jentry Yoakum, Jase Sullivan, Amy Ebersole, Elizabeth Kenner, Lee Roark. Back: Everett Lippencott, Chase Ebersole, Preston Keys, Trevor Ritchie, Ryder Little. Not pictured: Dominic Williamson & Lane Counts.