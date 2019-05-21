image
May Students of the Month ~ Integrity
Front: Tony Arneecher & Kellie Stone, First Grade; Jake Ashley & Ryder Little,
Kindergarten; Everett Lippencott & Atlas Bailey, Pre-Kindergarten. Back: Jackson
McDaniel & Kyana Delacruz, Fourth Grade; Kadence Logan & Shelbie Andrews,
Third Grade; Angel Hay & Evie Atha, Second Grade. Not Pictured: Avari Brown &
Lily Barfield, Fifth Grade and Lane Batterton & Jakota Boyett, Sixth Grade.

