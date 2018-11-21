The Cheyenne High School Academic Team competed at the Regional Tournament on Saturday, November 10 in Taloga. They won 5 straight games to earn the Regional Championship. Attending the competition were Adam Bryson, Callee Lester, Carson Beavin, Cailby Perez, Colby Perez, Ashlyn Robinson, and Anna Bryson. Cailby and Adam were the high scorers for the day. The team will advance to the Area Tournament on January 12 in Taloga. The team also recently competed at the Five County Tournament where they placed second.
