On Monday, October 28th Bear Band juniors and seniors had the opportunity to visit the University of Oklahoma for an event called “A Day in the Life of a Music Major”. The students got a chance to really look into a typical day in college. The sessions that the students participated in were “How to Prepare for College Music” where a professor gave tips on what students could do right now to be better prepared when they get to college.

Students were part of an Elementary Music Pedagogy class, an Instrumental Conducting Class, got to talk with university staff and students, and watched a rehearsal of the OU Wind Symphony! Bear Band members in attendance were Sydney Garcia, Ashlee Stibick, Kady Szabo, Breanna Stubbs, and Amber Little (pictured) along with their band director Marci Kitchens