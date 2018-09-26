This past week at Kiwanis/ Senior Citizens’ Max Pennington, CHS August Student of the Month, was honored at its weekly luncheon. Cheyenne High School Principal Whitney Moore introduced Max as one Cheyenne’s outstanding students and that he also has the distinction of being named Cheyenne High Schools first student of the month, out of a class of 24 students.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us