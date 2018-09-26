This past week at Kiwanis/ Senior Citizens’ Max Pennington, CHS August Student of the Month, was honored at its weekly luncheon. Cheyenne High School Principal Whitney Moore introduced Max as one Cheyenne’s outstanding students and that he also has the distinction of being named Cheyenne High Schools first student of the month, out of a class of 24 students.
About The Author
Related Posts
High School Academic Team
October 11, 2017
Cheyenne Educational Foundation Presents ‘Life 101’ and ‘High School 101’ to Students
January 19, 2018
Cheyenne High School Blood Drive – Sept 13
September 6, 2016
Kiwanis Honors CHS March Student of the Month
April 5, 2016
Recent Comments