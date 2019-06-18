Champs Posted by CheyenneStar | Jun 18, 2019 | Cheyenne School | 0 CHAMPS…The Cheyenne Spikes 8 and under Coach Pitch Team recently won their League Championship and will be playing at State this weekend at Preston. Pictured, back row: Nathan Coogle, Chris Cannon, Taylor Ellison, Violet Gonzales, Addison Jones, Angel Hay, Caylee Frederking, Carlee Allen, Lynci Aikins and Steven Bentley. Front: Lexie Webb, Adrianna Aikins, Ari Bentley, Kambrie Beavins, Emery Cannon, Kassy Bowles-Mohr and Mesa Drake. You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us Share:
