image
CHAMPS…The Cheyenne Spikes 8 and under Coach Pitch Team recently won their League Championship and will be playing at State this weekend at Preston. Pictured, back row: Nathan Coogle, Chris Cannon, Taylor Ellison, Violet Gonzales, Addison Jones, Angel Hay, Caylee Frederking, Carlee Allen, Lynci Aikins and Steven Bentley. Front: Lexie Webb, Adrianna Aikins, Ari Bentley, Kambrie Beavins, Emery Cannon, Kassy
Bowles-Mohr and Mesa Drake.

