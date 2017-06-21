Baseball

BASEBALL…The Cheyenne Bears 10U Pee Wee Baseball Team ended their season as the 2017 Elk City League Tournament Runner Up. Team members are: Rylan Reno, Jakota Boyett, Jackson McDaniel, Tristan Ellison, Conner Allen, Nathan Aikins, Jacob Suarez, Lane Batterton, Gaitlin Johnson-Leonard and Jake Hammer. They are coached by Ethan Smith and assistant coaches Scotty Reno and Michael Boyett. The Bears also played in the second annual Seeing Home Tournament, 4th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Tournament and the Clinton Youth Baseball Tournament. (Photo provided)