ACADEMICS…Ms. Melisa Moorman and 10 students from Cheyenne just returned from Academic Camp. Jakob Ford and Cailby Perez made the final tournament in History and Literature. Pictured, front: Sophia Estrada, Cutter Seay, Michael Land and Jarrett Ford. Standing: Joshua Land, Carson Beavin, Colby Perez, Jakob Ford, Cailby Prez and Isaac Kerr. (photo provided)
