2018 Bear Band Trip

On May 24-26th, the Cheyenne Bear Band traveled to Dallas, TX. Their first stop was AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The band had a tour that took them through the stands, luxury suites, press box, cheerleader and player locker rooms, and after a run through the tunnel, they had some time on the field! After their tour was complete, the band headed to Medieval Times where they had a fun evening of feasting and watching knights compete in a variety of challenges including jousting and sword fighting! The next day was spent at Six Flags Over Texas.