Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s 63rd annual band camp recently attracted 442 students from six states to the Weatherford campus for Oklahoma’s oldest and longest-running band camp. Camp director Marc Mueller said the students auditioned for placement in six concert bands and participated in rehearsals as well as a variety of recreational activities.
