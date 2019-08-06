Jaylynn Lamb, a Roger Mills County 4-H’er from Hammon Oklahoma, was selected to serve as a delegate to National 4-H Congress during the 98th State 4-H Roundup. National Congress takes place in Atlanta Nov. 29- Dec. 3. Lamb will be part of a group of 19 4-H’ers from across the state to participate in this time-honored tradition. (Photo by Todd Johnson, Agricultural Communications Services)
