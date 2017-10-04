Zelda Corene Payne

Zelda Corene Payne was born November 9, 1936 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Bessie Beulah and Hollis Park. She passed away September 25, 2017 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 80 years 10 months and 16 days.

Zelda grew up in the Crawford/ Durham area and attended school at Crawford where she graduated from high school. She was married to Jackie Edward Payne at Cheyenne, Oklahoma on March 23, 1955. Jack was in the military so she remained in Crawford for a year before joining him at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. She accompanied him at several posts until his retirement. They lived in Lancaster, California for 9 years before returning to Oklahoma in 1982 to make their home in Cheyenne.

Zelda worked at the Cheyenne Nursing Home for several years until retiring. She enjoyed cooking and canning. Zelda was a loving wife and mother. Her greatest joy was raising and caring for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Jackie, of the home; 3 children, Deborah Chandler of Wichita Falls, TX, Gary Lynn Payne of Cheyenne, OK and Kenneth Edward Payne of North Edwards, CA; 4 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sharan Hoel of Olympia, WA and Peggy Kurtz of Olympia, WA; 1 brother, Dwaine Park of Pauls Valley, OK and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 29, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Cheyenne Cemetery officiated by Pastor Alex Costea. Arrangements are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service of Cheyenne. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com