Worth Amie Broadwater

“A capable, intelligent, and virtuous woman – who is he who can find her? She is far more precious than jewels and her value is far above rubies or pearls.” Proverbs 31:10 (Amplified Bible)

We, women, often measure our worth from our work, our children, our physical beauty, our talents, and our accomplishments. We view our day as successful if we have been able to juggle all the tasks and necessary items on our to-do list, without something crashing to the floor. Proverbs 31 can seem like another perfect, ideal for us women that is impossible to attain. Throughout the chapter is a long list of tasks completed by a mother caring for her husband and her children. But when we read to verse 30 we see the source and reason for her success.

“Charm and grace are deceptive, and beauty is vain [because it is not lasting], but a woman who reverently and worshipfully fears the Lord, she shall be praised!” Proverbs 31:30 (Amplified Bible) …A relationship with the Lord…

When we look to God with reverence, respect, and awe – when we look to Him for help and walk with Him every day – when we choose to make Him Lord of our life and our heart – when we choose Him as our source of hope, courage, strength, and inspiration – an amazing thing happens in our life. We become that capable, intelligent, and virtuous woman. Oh, if we would listen to His voice that speaks of our worth and our value as far above rubies or pearls – far more precious than jewels!