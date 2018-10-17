William Ronald (Ron) Tice, 77-year-old resident of Arnett, OK, passed from this life on October 11, 2018. Ron was born on October 20, 1940 in Yuma, AZ to William Clyde and Katie (Garver) Tice. During his childhood, Ron lived in Balko, OK and Reydon, OK. He attended school at Reydon until the 10th grade. Ron was first married to Jean Dunlap, and to this union was born three daughters, Peggy, Cynthia, and Rhonda. Then on December 26, 1965, Ron was united in marriage to Carla Bullard. With this union, Ron welcomed a son, Carl, to the family. Following his marriage to Carla, Ron and the family lived in Weatherford, OK; Lamar, CO; Vici, OK; Woodward, OK; Mooreland, OK; and finally, Arnett, OK.

During his life, Ron worked as a heavy equipment operator to provide a living for his family. He was a ham radio operator, enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and seeing new places. He especially loved his family. In his life, he also completed Ground Observer Corps. Ron was a member of the Arnett First Baptist Church.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Katie Tice; brother William Clyde Jr.; daughter Peggy Ann (Tice) Evans; daughter Rhonda Jean Tice; father-in-law Jesse Carl Bullard; and mother-in-law Alice (Drake) Bullard.

Ron is survived by his wife Carla (Bullard) Tice of the home; daughter Cynthia (Cindy) Tice of Carnegie, OK; step-son Carl and wife Donna Tice of Palm Bay, FL; sister Kathern Bottom of Reydon, OK; sister Wanda and husband Don Mathews of Dalhart, TX; brother-in-law Terry and wife Bonnie Bullard; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and loved ones. Memorials may be made to the Reydon Cemetery in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were held Monday October 15, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Arnett, OK with burial following at the Reydon Cemetery, Reydon, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Arnett.