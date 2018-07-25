William Randolph “Bill” Harmon was born June 28, 1947 in Reydon, Oklahoma to Jessie Roberta (Richardson) and Frazier Brown Harman. He passed away July 23, 2018 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 71 years and 25 days.

Bill grew up in Reydon where he graduated from high school. He worked on farms and dairy’s in Roger Mills County for a number of years. He was married to his high school sweetheart Darlene Hamon on May 26, 1966 in Wheeler, Texas. Bill served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his discharge they moved to Cheyenne and Bill began working for Northfork Electric and then began a 46-year career with Dobson Telephone until his retirement in April, 2016. Bill loved to play pool, bowling, hunt, fish, train bird dogs and spending time with his family and grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, J.B. and Troy, 1 sister, Gracie Swinford and 1 niece, Sonya Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene, 1 daughter, Julie Harmon, Elk City, Ok and her children, Kaylen and Jaylee Harmon, 1 son, Jimmy Harmon and wife, Joele, Edmond, OK and their children, Daxon and Jaren Harmon, 1 great grandson, Traydon Harmon, 1 brother, Danny Harman, Durham, OK, 2 sisters, Ava Lee Henson, Amarillo, TX, Sabra McGlothlin, Durham, OK; 4 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the Cheyenne First Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service, Elk City, OK.