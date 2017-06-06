Wayne B. Leslie

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Nema and Chester Leslie of Leedey, Oklahoma and his brother, W.E. Leslie of Sterling, CO. Wayne graduated from Leedey High School with the class of 1949 as Valedictorian. He then attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1952. After college, he joined the Air Force, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant before he was ordered to serve in Korea in 1953.

Upon returning to the States, Wayne was stationed at Kirkland AFB in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he remained until the conclusion of his military service. Thereafter he re-located to Denver, CO and joined the Martin Marietta Company as a Systems Engineer. He was part of the original Space program in the years preceding the moon landing. Later on, he formed his own business and retired in Phoenix, AZ, where he developed real estate properties. For much of his life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, including competitive trap shooting. In retirement, he concentrated on his golf game. Married in 1958, he is survived by his two daughters, Jill Leslie-Henricks of Colorado Spring, CO and Victoria G. Leslie of Castle Rock, CO and four grandchildren – Abigail, Chloe, Colt, Luke, and two nieces and one nephew.

The interment will be at Fort Logan Military Cemetery in Denver Co. on June 7th. He will be greatly missed by his family in Colorado.