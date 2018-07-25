Wanda Dean (Moore) Green was born May 22, 1943 to Leroy and Mary Moore in Chattanooga, TN. She left this life on July 21, 2018 in Cheyenne, OK at the age of 75 years, 1 month, and 29 days to be with her heavenly Father. Wanda was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee attending Red Bank High School where she excelled in academics and played softball. After graduation in 1961 she joined the Air Force and was stationed at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Mississippi where she served as a Dental Technician. Wanda served on a rapid response medical team that was ready to help wounded soldiers during the Cuban missile crisis – making her an Air Force Veteran. While stationed at Keesler, she met and married Glenn Green (also in the Air Force) on November 3, 1962.

Glenn and Wanda were transferred to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota in 1962 – their first home together. After almost two years in the Air Force, Wanda became pregnant with her first child, Nila, and was discharged from the Air Force in 1963. Wanda and her husband moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1963. While stationed there, she gave birth to 2 children, Nila and Travis. Wanda began singing in her church choir and loved it so much that she continued singing for the rest of her life.

In 1965, she and her family relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado where she gave birth to her third child, Melinda, at the Air Force Academy hospital. In 1968, she and her family adopted their fourth child, Randy.

While her husband was deployed to the Artic Circle in Canada in 1969, Wanda and her four children lived on Bell Street, in Cheyenne, Oklahoma and were members of the First Baptist Church. When her husband returned from Canada, they moved back to Keesler AFB in Biloxi Mississippi, and lived there for 4 years. While there, she was very active in church and taught the young boys’ Royal Ambassadors groups.

From Biloxi, she relocated to Yucaipa, California near Los Angeles in 1975. In her 4 years in Yucaipa, she continued to sing in the church choir and lead several small group bible studies. Wanda went to Redlands College and completed her Associates degree in art. She also was a regular substitute teacher at the local schools.

After 4 years in California, her family moved to Bridge Creek, Oklahoma close to Oklahoma City where she lived for 7 years. While there she was able to watch her children graduate from Blanchard high school. In Bridge Creek, Wanda was very active in a quartet at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She taught Bible school, helped with the youth choir, and went on mission trips with the youth group. She was very active in traveling to various Oklahoma churches to serve in lay renewal weekend revivals. Wanda participated in church outreach as an Evangelism Explosion trainer where she taught many others how to share their faith.

Wanda loved to draw and paint and had a natural ability that she nurtured her entire life. Her art is proudly displayed in her family’s homes and in Roger Mills Memorial Hospital.

After 20 years of being stationed in 8 different locations around the United States, she and her husband retired from the Air Force and settled in Cheyenne, Oklahoma in 1988. She especially loved to paint her favorite flower, the Iris. She maintained a large Iris farm and was well known for sharing an Iris plant with anyone wanting to start their own garden.

Wanda enjoyed a wonderful life full of experiences and great friends. She never stopped praising God, showing her love for Him by singing His praises all over Oklahoma as well as Brazil, Hungary, and Salt Lake City, Utah with the Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma for over 15 years. She served in many ways in every church and community where she lived by teaching Sunday School, singing, praying for those in need, and helping where needed. Wanda will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her soft-spoken, yet strong love for God, her kind heart, and her love for her family and friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Mary; daughter, Melinda Green; grandson, Roderick Land; sister, Mary Tatum; and brother, George Moore.

Wanda is survived by Glenn. her husband for almost 56 years, Cheyenne, OK; Daughter Nila Land husband Robert, their children Kelsi Land; Whitley Hale husband Trey, children Blakely and Linkyn; Joshua Land; and Michael Land, all Cheyenne, OK; Son Travis Green wife Andrea, their children, Gracen, Austin, TX.; Mary Drummond, daughter Hope, Virginia Beach, VA; Hannah Thompson husband Eric, San Antonio, TX; Son Randy Green, Cheyenne, OK; her brothers Edwin Moore and Jimmy Moore, both of Chattanooga, TN; She leaves 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018, 11:00 AM at the Cheyenne First Baptist Church.

