Wallace Eugene Baker, 78, of Elk City, Oklahoma was born on June 2, 1941 in Erick, Oklahoma. He is the son of Mancle and Georgia (Hamby) Baker. He went to walk the streets of gold with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home in Elk City, Oklahoma with his loving family by his side.

Wallace graduated from Berlin High School Class of 1959. After high school Wallace attended Sayre Jr. College and started his career at Western Electric in 1962. He married his best friend and sweetheart, Linda Lee Graham, on December 13, 1969 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He worked for Lucent/ATT/Western Electric as a Section Chief in Quality Assurance and when he retired, he worked as a Crop Adjuster for Great American Insurance Company.

When Wallace was not working, he enjoyed raising cattle, praising the Lord, collecting various trinkets like pocket watches, knives, and guns but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Wallace was a proud member of the Pioneers Volunteer Organization with Western Electric. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow in the Rotary Club in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Wallace will be remembered for his faithfulness to Jesus Christ; his love for his fellowman, being a fair and honest person, a loving husband, father and papa.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Elk City, Oklahoma. Dr. Russel Duck will officiate, Rev. Danny Ringer will assist. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery in Berlin, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Cherishing his memory is his wife of forty-nine years, Linda of the home; two sons, Brian Baker and his wife, Heather of Cheyenne, Oklahoma, Bradley Baker of Yukon, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Logan Baker of Cheyenne, Oklahoma; Cole Kroutil of Yukon, Oklahoma; four granddaughters, Jolie Baker and Jorja Baker both of Cheyenne, Oklahoma; Kayla Bishop and her husband, Adam of Yukon, Oklahoma; Sarah Hays and her husband, Eric of Yukon, Oklahoma; five great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip “Ronald” Baker and his wife, Shirley of Berlin, Oklahoma; sister, Barbara Sue Baker Armstrong and her husband, Mike of Berlin, Oklahoma; special brother-in-law, Dennis “Monty” Graham of temple, Texas; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mancle and Georgia Baker; brother, Bennie Baker; sister, Betty Hardy.

Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church Endowment Fund in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

