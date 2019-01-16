Violet Marie Tate was born February 3, 1919, near Eufaula, Oklahoma, to Robert Edgar and Katie Bell Etchison Tate. She passed Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Violet married Orville A. Tate on July 14, 1940, in Sayre, Oklahoma. While living in Cheyenne, Violet was active in Platonic and Sorosis clubs, the Methodist Church and enjoyed sewing for family members which won many County Fair Ribbons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orville, daughter, Faye, five brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by a brother, Robert “Bud” Tate; her son, Orville Jr. and wife Bunny; son, James and wife Jeanie; daughter, Betty Beaty and husband Gary; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home Chapel, 14624 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City on Saturday, July 12, 2019 at 1pm. Graveside service will be held at 3:30pm at the Binger Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.