Vicky Lynn Lady

Vicky Lynn Lady of Leedey, Ok, passed from this life November 20, 2017, at the age of 58 years. She was born on September 14, 1959 in Elk City to Austin and Roberta (Kile) Kauk. She grew up in the Leedey area, graduating from Leedey High School with the Class of 1977. She then attended SWOSU, earning a business degree. Later in life, she returned to college at the University of Oklahoma, earning her Associates Degree in Nursing Home Administration. Vicky worked several jobs throughout her life, including being a secretary, a mud engineer, an administrator, a bookkeeper, and a homemaker for her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, fishing, gardening, watching OU sports, and spending time with her family. Vicky attended the Leedey Methodist Church, where she enjoyed many activities, especially singing in the choir. She had the prettiest green eyes, and that was fitting for her, because she had a beautiful perspective on life, consistently thinking of others before herself. She looked at people the way they wanted to be looked at; she smiled at you like you were exactly the person she wanted to see. She was equally strong and kind, and you would never hear her complain, even when she had every reason to. To know her was to love her, and her legacy lives on in the hearts and lives of those who loved her, and she will always be remembered for the way she lived, with a courageous, ready smile. She was preceded in death by her father Austin Kauk.

Vicky is survived by spouse Gene Doshier; children Lindsey Cearlock and husband Derek, Seth Lady and significant other Morgan all of Leedey, and Alex Doshier and significant other Jake of Arthur City, TX; mother Roberta Kauk of Leedey; sister Dana Kauk of Canadian, TX; seven grandchildren, Avery, Austin, Breyden, Cayne, Dycen, Ethan, and Fallyn; and one great-grandchild Blakely, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Services were held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Leedey, OK. Burial followed services at New Hermon Cemetery, Leedey, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey.