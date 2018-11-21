Sylvia Joan Sutterfield, 80, of Pampa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November, 13, 2018 in Pampa. She entered this life on September 17, 1938 to Everett and Georgia Harrison in Reydon, Oklahoma.

Joan had been a resident of Pampa since moving here from Reydon in 1958. She married Bobby Sutterfield on August 4, 1959 in Mexico. They enjoyed 18 years together until his passing in 1977. Joan spent countless hours playing Bingo at the Moose Lodge. She loved to attend family reunions and spending any quality time with her family, but of all her hobbies, doting on her two great-grandsons, Cason and Tayler was top priority to her. Joan always had a smile on her face and laughter in her heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Those who preceded her in death are a husband, Bobby Sutterfield; parents; brother, Troy Lee Harrison; two sisters, Iris Nadine Parr and Julia Naomi Winburn.

Those left behind to cherish her precious memories are two daughters, Debbie Horton and husband Tom of Canute, Oklahoma, Brenda Helton of Pampa; two granddaughters, Jennifer Cain and husband Cody of Canute, Tonya Hinson and husband Paul of Pampa; two great-grandsons, Cason and Tayler; two sisters-inlaw, Betty Harrison of Canyon, Pauline Sutterfield of Amarillo; a very special neighbor, Florence Kimbley and husband Dick of Pampa and her favorite Bingo Family.

As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests memorials be made to the Pampa Moose Lodge #1385, 401 E. Brown, Pampa, TX 79065 in loving memory of Joan.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the Moose Lodge.

Celebration of Life Graveside Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 16, 2018 at Fairview Cemetery. The family has entrusted the loving care of their dear one to Winegeart Funeral Home.

