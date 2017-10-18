Shirley Johnston

Funeral Services for Shirley Johnston, 72, Arapaho resident will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 14, 2017 in the Arapaho Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard, Rev. R.B. Mathis and Rev Loyd Hall. Burial will follow in the Strong City Cemetery in Strong City, OK under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Shirley Ann Johnston was born July 23, 1945 to James Orgain and Veneta (Bailey) Orgain in Oklahoma City, OK and passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 in the Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK

Shirley was raised in Strong City. She started to school in Strong City but later attended Cheyenne High School and graduated in 1963. Shirley later went to beauty school and became a hair dresser for several years along with numerous other occupations throughout the years.

She married Harold W. Johnston on May 22, 1986 in Red River, New Mexico. They currently were both retired and resided in Clinton, Oklahoma.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, bowling, square-dancing, and painting. She had a soft spot for animals and loved horses. She was an active and faithful member of the Arapaho First Baptist Church, where her and others were influential in getting VBS restarted along with a host of other activities.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by husband Harold Johnston, of the home, daughters Sherry Bieberich and Adam, Clinton and Carol Renee Nicholson, Hannibal Missouri, sons, Cris Blackketter and wife Patsy, Strong City, Levi Blackketter, Hammon, Harold Johnston, Jr., and wife, Cally, Hannibal, Missouri; brother, James E. Orgain and wife, Sherri, Strong City; cousin, Katrina Tes, California and two very close friends, Pat Dickason and Sue Sanchez.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Cara Eaton, Kadin Bieberich, Brandi Mitchell, Cami York, Ashley Whitley, Kendall Nicholson, Kelsi Nicholson, Cody Johnston, Mandy Ellis, Mattie Ellis, Breyann Ellis, Gavin Stovall, and Kirstyn Turnbow. Great-grandchildren: Peyton, Jacob, Kevin, Cooper, Easton, Oakleigh, Paisleigh, Avory, Kinsley and Davin.

She is also survived by nephew, Jason and wife Lindsey; nieces, Jayme and Kristi; great-nephews, Jeramia, Jase and Mason, and grand-nieces, Corina and Ivy-Jo.