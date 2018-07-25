Ross Duane Hutchinson was born March 07, 1928 in Geary, Oklahoma to Chelsa L. (Henderson) and Roscoe D. Hutchinson. He passed away July 22, 2018 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 15 days.

Ross grew up in Geary where he graduated from high school. He attended and graduated from Oklahoma City University with a degree in business. He was married to Jane Hutchinson in Oklahoma City, OK on June 10, 1949 and they remained there during the births of their children. He worked for B F Goodrich and later they lived in Duncan and Clinton, where they made many treasured friends. In 1970 they moved to Sayre and made their home. Ross and Jane operated Hutchinson Oil for many years. Ross was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Sayre Chamber of Commerce where he served as President. He also served on the Sayre Memorial Hospital Board for a number of years. Jane and Ross were honored in 2014 as the Sayre Citizens of the Year.

Ross leaves behind many family members and friends who will always remember his smile and how he could light up a room. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Sayre. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and 1 sister, Marlene Tucker. He is survived by his 3 children, Diana Miller, Kansas City, MO, Barbi Robinson and husband, Wayne, Sayre, OK and David Hutchinson and wife, Linda, Elk City, OK; 6 grandchildren, Megan Cole and husband, Brian, Kansas City, MO, Justin Robinson and wife, Allison, Elk City, OK, Keri Jones and husband, Justin, Yukon, OK, Brian Hutchinson and wife, Janelle, Elk City, OK, Kurtis Hutchinson and wife, Meggie, Elk City, OK and Erin Hutchinson, Stillwater, OK; 10 great grandchildren, Lincoln and Blake Cole, Trooper, Scout and Saylor Jones, Benjamin Robinson, Ryan and Collin Hutchinson; Crew and Beckett Hutchinson; and many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family suggests memorial donations in lieu of flowers be made to the First United Methodist Church of Sayre.

Services will be held Thursday, July 26, 2018, 10:30 AM at the Sayre United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Sayre-Doxey Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Sayre. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com