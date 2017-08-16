Roberta Jo Clapp

Roberta Jo Clapp, age 83, of Elk City, Oklahoma was born on October 6, 1933 in Strong City, Oklahoma to Arthur and Frances (Davis) Scott. She began her walk on the streets of gold with her Lord and Savior on August 7, 2017 at Elk City Nursing Center, Elk City, Oklahoma surrounded by her loving family. Roberta graduated from Cheyenne High School, class of 1951.

She then studied at the University of Oklahoma from 1951 to 1954. Roberta worked in Oklahoma City for a year then moved to Michigan and worked for a year at the UpJohn Company.

She married her best friend and love, Duayne Roger Clapp on February 11, 1956 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. They lived in Michigan until 1962 then moved to Fremont, Nebraska for two years. In 1964 they moved to Owatonna, Minnesota for two years and then on to Minneapolis, Minnesota and was there for three years. During these years she dedicated her life to raising her four small children. In 1970 they moved to Sheldon, Iowa and she served as a Pastor’s wife for three years. In 1973, they moved to New Ulm, Minnesota and lived there for one year as they were on deputation to become missionaries. In 1974, they left the United States for Uruguay, South America and served the Lord as missionaries for six years. Spain was next on the list and they were missionaries for nine years there. In 1990, they moved to Montreal, Canada and served as missionaries there for four years. Once their time in Canada was done they moved back to Owatonna, Minnesota and she worked as the Dean of Women at Pillsbury Baptist College for the next four years. In 2000, they moved to Cheyenne, Oklahoma to take care of Roberta’s mother and made this their home for the past fifteen years.

Roberta enjoyed crocheting, baking, neighborhood bible schools, she studied French and was fluent in Spanish. She was a good gardener and her flowers were always beautiful. Roberta loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, great grandchildren, other family, and friends.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Elk City, Oklahoma. Roberta was born again in 1943 at the age of ten.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2017 at Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, Elk City, Oklahoma. Rev. Danny Ringer will officiate. Interment will be at Strong City Cemetery, Strong City, Oklahoma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Cherishing her memory are her husband, Duayne Clapp of Elk City, Oklahoma; two daughters, Shelly Ashley and her husband, Johnnie of Elk City, Oklahoma, Sharla Gutierrez and her husband, Luis of Tallavera, Spain; two sons, Shawn Clapp and his wife, Penny of Price, Utah, Shannon Clapp and his wife, Kimberly of Rochester, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Lorena Gutierrez, Christopher Gutierrez, both of Tallavera, Spain, Nicholas Gutierrez of Rochester, Minnesota, Aaron Clapp and his wife, Mitzi of Salt Lake City, Utah, Amanda Stevens and her husband, Ben of Hibbing, Minnesota, Benjamin Clapp and his wife, Mychal and Joshua Clapp all of Rochester, Minnesota; three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Frances Scott; one sister, Loretta Fults. The family request memorial contributions be made Rio Grande Bible Institute in care of Martin- Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648. Thoughts and memories can be shared with the family by using the online guest book at www.martin-duggerfuneralhome.com.