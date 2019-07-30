Robert Rocklin “Rocky” Ridgway passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 69 in Tombstone, Arizona. Rocky was born on December 1, 1949 in Santa Monica, California. He was raised by his parents, Don and Billie Ridgway and two sisters, Vickie and Penny. They had a wonderful family life together exploring the great outdoors, enjoying time with grandparents and the Ridgway family gatherings. Rocky was very athletic in swimming, board diving, wrestling, pole vaulting, skateboarding, punching bag, hunting and fishing and could ride a unicycle and walk on stilts. The neighbors always enjoyed watching him and wanted to try these things with his instruction.

Rocky also took an interest in playing the guitar from his musical father, Don. Rocky attended Eisenhower High School in Rialto, California before enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 17. He attended boot camp at Ford Ord, California. Rocky was then deployed to Vietnam in 1968 where he was a radio/telephone man, door gunner on a helicopter, point man, and a member of the 101st Airborne Division “Screaming Eales” and the 82nd Airborne Special Forces, Green Beret. He enjoyed a three-day R & R to Thailand and returned to Vietnam. He returned to the United States and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado where he received such medals as the Bronze Star, Marksmanship, Army Commendation, and an Honorary Discharge as Corporal in 1969. He worked for Kaiser Steel Corporation and also worked as a painter and roofer. Rocky moved to western Oklahoma in the early 1980’s where he worked in the oilfield for a few years before returning to California.

In 2006 Rocky and his wife Thea, moved to Tombstone, Arizona where they enjoyed the historical town, community events, riding his motorcycle, walking the dog and visiting with friends on the boardwalk. Rocky enjoyed reading the Bible, a good book, watching old movies of his youth and caring for his home. Rocky will be missed by a host of relatives, good friends and his veteran comrades.

Rocky was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Calvin Allen and Julia Allen Christy, Ralph and Lettie Ridgeway and his father, Don Ridgeway. He is survived by his wife, Thea of the home; daughter Sonia (Jill) Rana and husband, Ather Rama of Bakersfield, California; his mother, Billie Ridgway of Phelan, California; his sisters Vickie Crabb and husband Patrick of Tustin, California, Penny Boyd and husband Mike of Durham, Oklahoma, his grandchildren Kamran and Zoya Rana, nephews, Kevin Crabb and family, Kenny Crabb, Trent Boyd and family and a host of relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held in Tombstone, Arizona on June 22, 2019 with a walk down the street of the old historical town and a reception at the American Legion Post 24 with military honors.

The family request any memorials be made to the Durham Baptist Church, Durham, Oklahoma, Tombstone Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.