Richard Martin Heronema, of Reydon Oklahoma, passed away July 18th, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born on November 15, 1945, to parents Alvin and Anna Heronema.

He was born in Kansas and was the eldest of five siblings. Richard graduated from Andrews High School and Sul Ross State University, obtaining a Masters in Education. Using that education, he taught high school shop for 50 years. He used his life to impact hundreds of young men and women. One student said, “He turned metal/wood into projects, and boys into men.”

He taught up to two months prior to his death. His students won numerous state competitions. Richard loved to fish, hunt, and Nascar. Above that, he loved his students and would be quick to show you pictures of their projects and efforts. He loved God and attended First Baptist Church in Reydon, Oklahoma. The love he had for his family was always evident. He spent time traveling to Red River and a couple of Nascar races. He also enjoyed cooking for people.

He is survived by: his daughter, Angela Davis and husband Rich, son, Chris Heronema and wife, Joana, sister, Bernadine Gibson and husband, Richard, brother, Alan Heronema and wife Judy, sister, Kathleen Heronema and sister in law, Charlene Heronema, three grandchildren: Hayleigh Valdez and husband, Michael, Colter Sparks and wife, Hurston, and Abligal Sparks, two great grandchildren: Jacob and Aliyah Valdez and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Alvin and Anna Heronema, brother, Kenneth Heronema, daughter, Tammy Heronema, and son, Justin Heronema.

Services will be held at the Community Building in Reydon, Oklahoma on Wednesday July 31st at 9:30 am with graveside to follow at White Rose Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com.