Regena Marie Ford was born November 3, 1959 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Elizabeth Fern (Ford) and Robert Lloyd Trammell. She passed away March 5, 2019 at Cheyenne, Oklahoma at the age of 59 years, 4 months and 2 days.

Regena, also known at “Mamaw Gena”, grew up in Roger Mills County where she attended school and graduated in 1978. After graduation she started her family and raised 4 children. In the late 80’s she began attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University at Sayre where she obtained her associates degree in Applied Science and later attended classes at the University of Oklahoma in the Speech Pathology department. In 1994 she met Donnie Lee Ford and they were later married in Wheeler, Texas on April 14, 1995. Together they made their home in Cheyenne, North Carolina and El Reno before returning back to Cheyenne. Regena enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed researching genealogy and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her father and maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie, of the home; 4 children, Chandra Keahey and husband, David Dibbern, Rush Springs, OK, Marisha McDaniel and husband, Thomas, Crawford, OK, Jonathan Keahey and wife, Kelbi, Erick, OK and Christopher Keahey and wife, Shelby, Sayre, OK; 2 step children, Donnie Ford, Jr. and wife, Kari, Cheyenne, OK and Bridget Ford, Virginia Beach, VA; 12 grandchildren and 2 on the way; her mother, Fern Trammell, Cheyenne, OK; 1 brother, Robert Trammell and wife, Jowana, Cheyenne, OK and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services were held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 2:00 PM at Cheyenne United Methodist Church under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Cheyenne Educational Foundation and/or Cheyenne Alumni Association