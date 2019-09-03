Phyllis (Miller) Shockey was born in Elk City, Oklahoma on December 14, 1940 to Johnnie Lois (Crabb) Miller and Govie Miller and passed into eternity on August 31, 2019 at the age of 78 at her home surrounded by her family.

She grew up on the Miller Ranch, three miles east of Strong City. She also attended Strong City Schools through 8th grade and finished her high school years at Hammon, graduating in 1958. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Doug Shockey, July 25th,1958. She worked for C.R. Anthony’s for four years and during that time they lived in Elk City and Hammon. Doug entered the army and during his service time their first child, Roger, was born in 1961. In 1965 after Doug left the army and began working as the Roger Mills County undersheriff, their family moved to Cheyenne where Phyllis began cooking to feed the prisoners who were kept at the jail. During this time, they welcomed their next two children, Alan in 1966 and Robin in 1969. The expanding family moved back to Hammon in 1970 where she was a very busy stay-at-home mom to her three young children. With all the children in school, Phyllis began a twenty-two-year career in Hammon Schools cafeteria in 1976.

In 1989 Phyllis was widowed at the age of forty-eight when Doug had a heart attack and passed away at the age of fifty. She continued to live and work in Hammon until 1996, when she moved to Elk City to help care for her mother. She loved to travel and went on many bus and cruise trips. She especially liked to take her family on summer vacations to Red River, NM. She enjoyed following her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to all their activities and was always there to generously lend a hand and lovingly give advice to each family member.

As can be seen by four years of cooking for the jail and twenty- two years in the cafeteria, Phyllis’s passion was feeding and caring for people, especially her family. No one ever left her home hungry and most times she sent you away with a to-go container. Even when ill health prevented her from preparing the food she always wanted to know if she could get you something to eat.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, and husband of thirty years. She is survived by her three children, sons Roger Shockey and his wife Penny, Alan Shockey and his wife Deidra, all of Elk City, Ok. Daughter, Robin Shockey, of Edmond, Ok. Five grandchildren Ryan Shockey, and wife Lindsey, Brooke Buller and husband James, Kevin Shockey, Taylor Wilson and husband Blake, all of Elk City, Ok and Dylan Shockey and special friend Amanda Rhode of Weatherford, Ok. Six great grandchildren, Lanee, Halle, and Drake Shockey, Roman Buller, and Cashon and Koen Wilson, all of Elk City, Ok. Sister, Betty Redd of Elk City, OK. Brother-In-Law, Johnny Shockey and wife Shirley of Leedey, Ok and sister-in-law Clarice Davis of Ponca City, OK, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials can be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by using the online guest book at www.martin- duggerfuneralhome.com.