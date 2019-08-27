Peggy Ann Barrett, 81, a resident of Truth or Consequences, NM passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Peggy was born April 25, 1938 at home in Reydon, OK to Herman Alfred Barrett and Mabel Marvin Barker.

Peggy grew up in Reydon and graduated High School there in 1956. After raising her 3 children, she went back to school to get her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Panhandle State University. She then moved to Wichita Falls and pursued her master’s degree at Midwestern State University.

After accomplishing her educational goals, she enjoyed traveling the United States with her children and grandchildren; making lifelong memories they will cherish throughout their lives.

She relished her role as a Grandmother to Christina, Rande, Schae and Melody. She also cherished her life and home in the desert. In Truth or Consequences, she participated in multiple organizations, including the Sassy Red Hat Ladies, ran a business and enjoyed the community activities, especially dancing, which was a lifelong passion taught to her by her father as a young girl.

She is forever loved, cherished and remembered by her children: Valerie Jan Baker (Bob Burley) and Ann Price (Rick); grandchildren: Christina Snodgrass, Rande Creson, Schae Burley, Melody Edwards (Johnny); and her great grandchildren: Alyssa, Rickie, Kaitlin, Wyatt and Paxton. She was preceded in death by her parents, H. A. “Alfred” and Mabel Barret; son, Steven Barrett Baker; sisters: Betty Jo Beaty and Janet Sue Barber; and niece, Deborah Sue Carey.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The Gathering Place in Elk City, OK. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., and Sierra Crematory, LLC., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome. com.