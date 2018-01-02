Patricia Ann Cates

Patricia Ann (Harrel) Cates entered this world on September 25, 1941, in Elk City, OK to Elvin Lawrence and Anna Louise (Hill) Harrel. She was the oldest of her sisters Thelma, Catherine, Vickie and Karen. Pat went to be with her Lord Jesus on December 29, 2017, at the age of 76 years. She grew up in the Liberty Center area attending school at Liberty Center through the 8th grade and finishing her education at Leedey High School, graduating with the Class of 1959. Pat accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was a very active member of the Leedey First Baptist Church. She married Kenneth Wayne Cates on April 16, 1959, and from this union three children were born: Dennis Wayne, Daphne Lynn, and Justin Lawrence. Later in life Pat attended Sayre Community College earning an Associate degree in business. She helped with the farming and ranching business, then became a house parent at the Boys Ranch in Edmond, OK. When she moved back to Leedey, she was employed at Dobson Telephone Co. working up to Office Supervisor. Pat was preceded in death by Louise and Lawrence Harrel, Kenneth Cates, and brother-in-law Larry Kauk.

She is survived by her children Dennis Cates and wife Debbie of Camargo, OK, Daphne Jaquez and husband David of Artesia, NM, and Justin Cates and wife Jodie of Conifer, CO; grandchildren Chelsea Hughes and husband Daniel, Jacob Jaquez and wife Brenda, Mandy Apodaca and husband J.C., Joshua Jaquez, Jacie Cates and Jaden Cates, Sarina Salyers and husband Greg; great-grandchildren Hunter and Haylee Hughes, Kayden and J.C. Bryson Apodaca, and Alessandra Jaquez, Scarlett Salyers; sisters Thelma Kauk, Catherine Rounds and husband Lyle, Vickie Broadbent and husband Richard, Karen Sartain and husband Charlie all of Leedey; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was loved by all.

Memorials may be made to the: Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children – Boys Ranch, 3800 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112. Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 4, 2018, 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, Oklahoma.