Pascal Lee Pennington, 91, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018. Funeral service will be held 2 pm on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to a charity of choice. Pascal was born October 28, 1926 in Reydon, Oklahoma to Charles Pennington and Zora Gray Pennington. He proudly served in the United States Army. He married Betty Jean Ingerson on May 4, 1946 in Wheeler, Texas. Pascal enjoyed fixing and inventing things. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; two sisters, Auba Pennington, Irma Womack; brothers, Parker, Dee, Cliff, Earl and Percy Pennington.

He is survived by his son, Leland Pennington and wife Shirl of Borger; daughters, Diane Martin and husband Don of Borger, Margaret Pumphrey and husband Ralph; grandchildren, Phillip Martin, Natalie and Chad Willett, Robert Sewell, Steven and Tammy Sewell, Shawn Pennington, James Pennington, Danetta Pennington, Heidi and Floyd McDaniel; and a multitude of great and great-great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Baker and husband Snip of Watonga, Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews