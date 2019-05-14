Mr. Orbie Gene Whitson passed from this life on May 9, 2019 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma at the age of 75 years. He was born November 3, 1943 in Hedley, Texas to his parents Thomas and Alice (Sizemore) Whitson. Orbie served his country faithfully in the United States Army. He worked in the oilfield as a driller for many years. He and Miss Wanda White were married January 5, 1971 in Wheeler, Texas. Orbie worked as a carpenter for many years as well. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and visiting with friends and neighbors.

Although Orbie is no longer with us, his memory will be kept alive through the family and friends he leaves behind which include his wife of 48 years: Wanda Whitson of the home, 1 daughter: Cindy, 1 son: Orbie Dale, 6 step daughters: Bertha, Gail, Diane, Martha, Mary and Darla, 1 step son: Jerry, 2 brothers: Joe and Mike Whitson, 3 sisters: Cleo Pierce, Della Mae Andrews, Roberta Williamson, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and greatgreat grandchildren, as well as a host of longtime friends and neighbors.

Orbie is preceded in death by his parents, 4 step sons: Jesse, James, Joe and Mike, 1 step daughter: Sue, 3 brothers: Charlie, Gene, Lloyd Whitson and 1 sister: Fern Boyette.

Funeral services were held 2:00 PM, Monday May 13, 2019 at Cheyenne First Baptist Church with Mark Dodson officiating. Interment followed at Cheyenne Cemetery. VOnline guestbook and condolences are available at www.whineryfs.com Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel, Cheyenne