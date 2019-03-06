Ollie Mae Myers York was born March 19, 1926 in Rankin, Oklahoma to Lee and Maude Myers and passed away March 1, 2019 at the age of 92 years, 11 months and 10 days in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Ollie attended school in Mt. Rose, Clear Springs, Crawford, Midway and Reydon, Oklahoma. The highlight of her Reydon School days was playing guard on their main string basketball team. The love for sports continued all of her life, enjoying watching her grandkids play sports and watching girls college basketball games on tv. She also loved watching OKC Thunder play although she thought those games got entirely too rough. Ollie married the love of her life, Wesley York on April 15, 1942 at Cheyenne, Oklahoma. They were married for 71 years and 10 months. Ollie was baptized in 1953 and was an active member in the Church of Christ.

She and Wesley made their home in Durham, Oklahoma until the early 1950’s when they moved to Pampa, Texas. Ollie made lifelong friends there who came to visit them in Durham when they moved back in 1963 to purchase the grocery store. They sold the store in 1970 and went into the dairy business for several years.

They had many friends in Durham and enjoyed lots of games of Farkel and homemade bread with them. Ollie was a wonderful homemaker and made people feel welcomed in her home. Everyone looked forward to Ollie’s “Millionaire Salad” at different get-togethers and church dinners. She loved to be able to help out anyway she could for anyone that needed her help.

Ollie loved the outdoors. She enjoyed yard work, having a garden and taking care of flowers. She also enjoyed helping Wesley on the farm. Her kids and grandkids loved the Easter egg hunts, the great feast at Thanksgiving and the fun times opening gifts at Christmas and the amazing food. Many holidays and birthdays were enjoyed. Lots of good times.

The family moved to Cheyenne, Oklahoma in 2003 and resided there until Wesley passed away in 2014. Ollie then moved to Elk City to live with her daughter, Patsy York.

Ollie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and friends. “Nanny” truly enjoyed and loved all her grandchildren. They brightened her day with a visit.

Ollie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Wesley, 1 daughter: Diana Chandler, 1 great granddaughter: Olivia Grace Chandler, 1 brother: Ralph Myers, 2 sisters: Eva St. John and Mable Sadler.

Ollie is survived by 1 son: Richard York and wife Luella of McAllen, Texas, 2 daughters: Brenda Parman and husband Buddy of Elk City, Oklahoma, Patsy York of Elk City, Oklahoma, 1 brother in law: Donnie York and wife Jo Nell of Durham, Oklahoma, 2 sister in laws: Darlene York of Durham, Oklahoma and Carole York of California, several nephews, nieces and other family as well as a host of friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Durham Church of Christ with Matt Dillon and Mike Flynn officiating. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel – Cheyenne.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairview Cemetery in Durham, Oklahoma or White Rose Cemetery in Reydon, Oklahoma.

