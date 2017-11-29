Nellye Anne Cross Meintsma

Our mother, Nellye Anne Cross Meintsma, grew up in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. She was born on March 11, 1924. She was extremely loyal to the town of Cheyenne and the State of Oklahoma until she died on August 12, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. After graduating from high school in Cheyenne, Nellye Anne moved to Burbank, California, to go to secretarial school, attended Oklahoma University in Norman, Oklahoma, and joined the Navy serving as Pharmacist Mate during WWII. After the war she served as a government service employee for the Army in Heidelberg, Germany, where she met our father, Seward M. Meintsma, who was an Air Force pilot flying the Berlin Airlift. Our mother was independent and courageous. She was strong and had endurance. She raised 5 children practically on her own.

In addition, she worked part time when we were in junior high and full time in our high school years. She was resourceful and determined. She was resilient and adaptable. She took charge of moving the family back to Oklahoma and having their retirement home built in Edmond, Oklahoma, when our father was in Vietnam. We know she must have missed him terribly and worried about him but we never heard a word of complaint from her. She was truly an officer’s wife. Our mother was patient. She would sit for hours looking at her birds and picking every stem off currants just to have a few jars of jelly. Our mother found beauty in the smallest of things. Everywhere we went she’d be on the lookout for a little piece of plant to take home to see if she could make it grow. Both of our parents always took such good care of us and they will be missed. To those who wish to be notified of a Service for Nellye Anne Cross Meintsma in Cheyenne, Oklahoma, at a date uncertain, please send contact information by email to dmeintsma@gmail.com, by text to 908.879.3988, or by post to Diederic Meintsma, 1357 South 600 East, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84105-2020.