Nan Etta (Nancy) Hartman passed away peacefully, with her loving children by her side, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas on Friday morning, December 14, 2018 at the age of 81.

Nancy is survived by her children, Sharon Suitor and her husband, Kevin, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Doug Hartman and his wife, Jill, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Jerry Hartman and his wife, Michelle, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Carol Duncan and her husband, Carl, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and her daughter- in-law, Audra Cavanaugh of Ardmore, Oklahoma. Grandchildren, Madelyn, Ellie & Bennett Suitor, Matt Hartman and his wife, Tayler, Marc Hartman and his wife, Tina, Kaylee, Amanda & Joshua Hartman, Hannah, Sarah & Leah Hartman and Kyler, Kambryn & Avah Duncan.

Her great grandchildren, Timber Hartman, William Hartman & Kian Hartman. Her siblings, Virginia Haile of Indianapolis, Indiana, Patsy Sargeant of Bedford, Texas, Jim Randolph and his wife, Lavonne of Searcy, Arkansas, Rebecca Mcleod and her husband, Mike of Elk City, Oklahoma and her two sisters-in-law, Marsha Randolph of Bedford, Texas and Clari Norman and her husband, Jay, of Blanchard, Oklahoma and a host of nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Hartman, her son, Tim Hartman, her grandson, Noah Hartman, her parents, Bob and Alga Mae Randolph and her brothers, Raymond Randolph and Tom Randolph.

Nancy was born on May 23, 1937 in Bushton, Kansas to Bob and Alga Mae Randolph. She graduated from Salem High School in Salem, Illinois in 1955. She attended Freed Hardeman Christian College and met Ralph while living in Indianapolis, Indiana. They were married on December 27, 1958 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and made their home on the Hartman family farm, 6 miles north of Sayre, Oklahoma. They lived there until late in 2013 when, because of health-related issues, they relocated to Siloam Springs, Arkansas to be closer to family.

Nancy was a lifelong member of the church of Christ, where she served faithfully all her life. She loved to teach the younger children about Jesus and always held a special spot in her heart for all the kids that she taught through the years. She also loved to sing songs of praise, as evidenced by her joining with her family on the Sunday before she passed, singing all the songs by memory. In addition, Nancy was able to fulfill a lifelong dream when she was a part of a mission trip to Tanzania, Africa in 2008 at the age of 70. That trip was cut short by the death of their son, Tim, however she returned to Tanzania in 2011 at the age of 74 with her granddaughter, Amanda and the rest of team.

Nancy was also a gifted seamstress having created men’s suits, wedding dresses, formal dresses, children’s clothing, costumes and quilts over the years. She loved to compete in the Beckham County Fair with the Beckham County Home Extension group, entering sewing projects, canned jellies & jams, baked goods and various other projects.

As you all know, Nancy’s pride and joy was her family. She loved them greatly and was their cheerleader no matter what. She spent countless hours zigzagging the state to be at various programs for her grandchildren and any time a Family Reunion was mentioned, be assured Nancy would be there. And should you be so brave as to give her an opening in the conversation, you can rest assured that she would roll out the latest photos of said family, while giving you the latest run down of their life events. Nancy had slowed down over the last couple of years, however the devotion to family was still very evident.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the 2nd and Adams church of Christ in Elk City, Oklahoma, with a graveside service immediately following in Berlin, Oklahoma. The family will greet friends Friday, December 21, 2018 from 6:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers and if you so choose, the family requests that you make a donation to a children’s charity of your choice in Nancy’s name, which would serve at risk children or assist with adoption, both causes close to her heart. Lastly, the family would like to thank all those who cared for their Mother over the last couple of years, dear friends and the caregivers over the last two months from the Siloam Rehab Center and the Circle of Life Hospice. They have a difficult calling and do such outstanding work.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service and condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com