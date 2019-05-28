Mr. Myron Kirk Ballou passed from this life on May 22, 2019 at the age of 70 years, 11 months and 16 days in Oklahoma City, OK. Kirk was born June 6, 1948 to his parents Lawrence and Bernice (Milan) Ballou in Elk City, OK.

Kirk grew up in the Grimes community on a farm and was a typical farm boy with many working and hunting experiences. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1966 then attended two years of college at Southwestern Oklahoma University.

After his college experiences he was drafted into the army in 1969 and served in Vietnam. After completing his military duties, he went back to Vietnam as a private contractor for several years. In 1972 Kirk married Nelda James and they were blessed with a daughter, Delisa Lovelace. Several years later he met Linda and they had two children, Kirk Ballou and Heather Coggins. In 1982 he moved to Phoenix, AZ and married Marsha Weihs in 1983 and became stepfather to 2 sons, Lance Weihs and Barry Weihs. The family moved to Oklahoma City in 1992.

Kirk is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Bernice Ballou. He is survived by his wife Marsha, children: Delissa, Heather and Kirk, 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Janice Thompson and Debra Lewis as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday May 27, 2019 at Berlin Cemetery with Rev. Randy Broadwater officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Whinery Funeral Service in Elk City, OK. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www. whineryfs.com

Services are under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service, Elk City